Etihad Unveils Discount Fares for UK & Ireland Passengers

Etihad Airways has announced a series of special fares on its premium cabins, allowing its guests to travel in style to select destinations on its growing network.

Guests flying from the UK and Ireland can take advantage of discounted fares on select routes from 26 to 30 August, and the special savings are being extended until 1 September exclusively for those booking on etihad.com, all for travel between 15 September 2024 and 20 March 2025.

Fares for guests travelling from London Heathrow include £2,375 to the Maldives, £2,378 to Singapore and £2,240 to Bangkok. Flights from Manchester Airport to Manilla, Kula Lumpur and Incheon start from £2,401 £2,541 and £2,354 respectively.

Special fares for guests flying from Dublin include €2,412 to Shanghai, €2,701 to Osaka and €2,555 to Beijing.

Arik De, Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer, Etihad Airways, said: “Whether you’re planning a winter getaway, reuniting with loved ones during the festive season, or need to arrive fresh and relaxed for an important business meeting, Etihad has convenient travel options and some great value fares to make every journey extraordinary.”

The premium sale coincides with Etihad’s further expansion of its network and convenient flight frequencies. As part of this growth, the airline is introducing more frequent flights to key global destinations. Notably, Boston will become a daily service, Frankfurt and Rome will see double-daily flights, and Bangkok and Phuket will be served triple-daily throughout Winter 2024.

Passengers flying in premium cabins from Abu Dhabi can enjoy the impressive new lounges at Zayed International Airport. The Etihad lounges are accessible to guests flying in Etihad’s The Residence, First and Business Class and eligible Etihad Guest members.

Etihad’s Business Studios are equipped with premium amenities designed with Armani/Casa and Wi Fi connectivity, ensuring a productive and luxurious travel experience and providing each guest with enhanced privacy within their suite.

In addition to facing forward with direct aisle access, every Business class seat is designed for maximum comfort and converts into a fully flat bed with ample storage for convenience. Noise-cancelling headphones and an 18.5” TV screen provide a cinematic experience to enjoy Etihad’s extensive inflight entertainment offering. The Business seats cleverly feature a built-in wireless charging dock and Bluetooth headphone pairing.

Business class guests can also choose from a carefully curated à la carte menu, or Etihad’s signature ‘dine anytime’ service.