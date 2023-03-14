Royal Caribbean Launches New Loyalty and Rewards Programme for UK & Ireland Agents

Royal Caribbean has launched a new loyalty and rewards programme for travel agents in the UK and Ireland.

Called Upper Deck, the revolutionised loyalty programme launches on September 3.Available on the brand’s online travel agent learning and rewards platform, Club Royal, Upper Deck “propels the ease and value of earning in booking with Royal Caribbean to new heights”.

Now, the higher the value of the booking, the more there is to earn. The new programme is introducing greatly increased payouts, with agents now able to earn up to £500 for each booking.

“Travel partners are a cornerstone of Royal Caribbean, and we have listened to their feedback to reimagine how they are rewarded by incentivising their efforts in securing higher-value bookings,” said Aaron Langford, senior sales director of UK and Ireland, Royal Caribbean International. “With Upper Deck we are excited to raise the game on the earning potential for agents supporting our business and I can’t wait to welcome more agents, both new to the brand and new to cruise, as a result.”

Royal Caribbean is rewarding agents with the following on a prepaid digital Mastercard delivered just after the booking has been confirmed:

£15 for bookings of £2,000 or more

£30 for bookings of £5,000 or more

£60 for bookings of £10,000 or more

£150 for bookings of £25,000 or more

£500 for bookings of £50,000 or more

Additionally, Upper Deck members who make group bookings will receive a standard £10 for each reservation. Plus, agents who book their own holidays with Royal Caribbean will receive £100 onto their Mastercard to spend anywhere they’d like.

Royal Caribbean has also introduced the Upper Deck 100, an exclusive club for agents who achieve more than £100,000 total revenue in Royal Caribbean holidays within a given year. Beyond monetary rewards, the elite status unlocks experiences such as invitations to preview new ships, annual ship visits with their family and more.

To celebrate the new programme and longstanding partnership with the travel partner community, the holiday provider will invite the top 12 agents with the highest value booking from 3 Sept. to 1 October to a 5-night sailing from Miami on Independence of the Seas on 11 Nov.