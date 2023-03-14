Episode 19: ITTN Talks To… Joanna Gomez of Travel Focus

In our latest instalment of ITTN Talks, we caught up with Joanna Gomez, Corporate Travel Manager with long-haul specialist operator Travel Focus!

How has 2024 been for your business so far?

I have had a brilliant year so far. I’ve been trying to work smart and manage my work-life balance better. A friend, who is a Life Coach gave me this piece of advice “say no to the good so you can say yes to the great” and to date this has really been working for me. I have had some amazing and challenging holidays to organise for my clients and I’ve loved every minute.

What has been your biggest surprise so far this year?

Years ago, when I first started in Travel in Cork, I booked a honeymoon for a lovely couple from the city. Since meeting them they have allowed me to book their family holidays most years. My biggest surprise (a shock) this year was booking their daughter’s honeymoon!! I realised I am getting old!

What has been the biggest challenge to your business this year?

I think all agents will echo the same sentiments, that airline, ATC strikes, and general travel disruption seems to have stepped up a gear this year. Carefully organised travel plans have gone seriously awry due to delayed, cancelled flights and missed connections. It has been so time consuming to rearrange and very disappointing for our clients.

Are you seeing patterns or emerging trends or destinations for 2024/25?

As Travel Focus is predominantly a long-haul operator most of my customers are looking to experience destinations that are further afield. We have seen a substantial rise in enquires for our African product and in particular Botswana, Mozambique and I am currently organising a trip that includes the Southern Kalahari!

Now that we are well into Summer, are you seeing more requests for 2025 or are there still customers looking to get away in 2024?

Yes, there are still those who the rain is getting to them and want to head away over the coming weeks. These enquiries tend to be for destinations closer to home. I am organising a road trip for a couple to explore Puglia next month. I just adore Italy. Some of the last-minute luxury cruise offers have been brilliant too. I have booked a few of those.

On a more personal note, what motivates your travel? New cultures/ sun worship/ exotic cuisine/ places of historical importance/ pure relaxation?

We travelled a lot as a family from a young age. My Dad was a very gregarious character and when we travelled, he would always head off the beaten track and want to meet the local people. I think I have inherited that quality. I love getting to know new cultures, trying to learn a bit of the local language, sampling local dishes and being as immersed as I can in the country I visit. Even the books I read or TV programmes I watch all have a travel theme or feature history of a place. My son thinks I am nuts!!

Where have you been so far in 2024, and do you have any up-coming holidays?

I headed to Barbados and Tobago in April. It was a part work, part family reunion. I had the best time ever. I visited many of the hotels we have on contract in Barbados and travelled around the island. The island has a hotel for everyone. Those with a generous budget and those who want to experience the island without spending a complete fortune. Tobago was an amazing find. Unspoilt, stunning, deserted beaches, fantastic food and loads to do.

We are heading off to the Greek Islands in September. Can’t wait for some constant sunshine and moussaka!

