Royal Caribbean set to Debut $100m ‘Allure of the Seas’ Transformation

Royal Caribbean is set to debut its “newly amplified” Allure of the Seas ship in Europe in April 2025, which has benefited from a $100m refurbishment.

“From the new Icon and Utopia of the Seas to more than $100m transformation of Allure of the Seas, we’ve upped the ante threefold on the different ways vacationers can get away and make memories with Royal Caribbean,” said Jay Schneider, Chief Product Innovation Officer, Royal Caribbean International.

“Allure will be reimagined with the best of Royal Caribbean and what travellers love. Between new favourites, like the Pesky Parrot tiki bar, and experiences that unlock core memories time and time again, from an incredible pool deck to an unmatched combination of thrills and ways to chill, Allure will have even more of everything that makes it a standout favourite.”

What’s on Offer:

All-out Thrill and Chill

All-day Pool Days –Resort-stylepools are at the centre of the action on the reimagined Caribbean pool deck, alongside a wider variety of seating and shade across casitas, in-pool loungers, daybeds and more. For a laidback adults-only escape, the Solarium introduces new touches, complete with the favourite Samba Grill and dedicated bars.

–Resort-stylepools are at the centre of the action on the reimagined Caribbean pool deck, alongside a wider variety of seating and shade across casitas, in-pool loungers, daybeds and more. For a laidback adults-only escape, the Solarium introduces new touches, complete with the favourite Samba Grill and dedicated bars. The Perfect Storm – The multistorey trio, the Cyclone and Typhoon racing waterslides and the SuperCell champagne bowl, maxes out on thrill with twists and turns, whether racing friends and family or time.

– The multistorey trio, the Cyclone and Typhoon racing waterslides and the SuperCell champagne bowl, maxes out on thrill with twists and turns, whether racing friends and family or time. Splashaway Bay – Pool days: the tots and tweens edition features slides, water cannons, fountains, pools and whirlpools, plus two drench buckets that that make double the splash.

– Pool days: the tots and tweens edition features slides, water cannons, fountains, pools and whirlpools, plus two drench buckets that that make double the splash. The Lime & Coconut – The signature poolside bar, across two locations, serves up its popular classics and twists, live music and all the vibes day and night.

– The signature poolside bar, across two locations, serves up its popular classics and twists, live music and all the vibes day and night. El Loco Fresh – A poolside fiesta of flavours is in store, including tacos, burritos and quesadillas.

Amped-up Flavors and Nights Out

Pesky Parrot – Making its way to Allure following a standout debut on the new Utopia of the Seas, the Caribbean tiki bar serves up fruit-based cocktails made with rum, tequila and gin, alongside frozen drinks and surprises.

– Making its way to Allure following a standout debut on the new Utopia of the Seas, the Caribbean tiki bar serves up fruit-based cocktails made with rum, tequila and gin, alongside frozen drinks and surprises. Playmakers Sports Bar & Arcade – All ages have a seat at the table to catch live games on dozens of TVs, play arcade classics and refuel on tasty bar fare and ice-cold brews.

– All ages have a seat at the table to catch live games on dozens of TVs, play arcade classics and refuel on tasty bar fare and ice-cold brews. The Mason Jar Southern Restaurant & Bar – Only on Wonder and Utopia of the Seas today,this hot spot is where Southern comfort food meets Royal Caribbean’s hospitality,live country music and more.

Adventures for Everyone