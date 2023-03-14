Emirates Offers Free Overnights at World’s Tallest 5-Star Hotel to Stopover Passengers

Emirates has unveiled a new offer for holidaymakers planning to visit or stopover in Dubai this summer.

From July 1-24 July, travellers who purchase an Emirates return ticket in First Class or Business Class will be able to enjoy a complimentary two night stay at 5-star luxury hotel JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai; while those travelling in Premium Economy Class or Economy Class can enjoy a complimentary one-night stay.

This special offer is valid for all return tickets to or stopping over in Dubai for more than 24 hours, for travel dates between July 4 – September 15 September.

Boasting two iconic towers standing at 355 metres, the JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai is the world’s tallest 5-star hotel.

Once tickets have been issued, passengers simply need to email [email protected] with passenger details to confirm their stay at the JW Marriot Marquis Hotel Dubai.