Travel News

Emirates Offers Free Overnights at World’s Tallest 5-Star Hotel to Stopover Passengers

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
Estimated Reading Time - Less than 1 min.

Emirates has unveiled a new offer for holidaymakers planning to visit or stopover in Dubai this summer.

From July 1-24 July, travellers who purchase an Emirates return ticket in First Class or Business Class will be able to enjoy a complimentary two night stay at 5-star luxury hotel JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai; while those travelling in Premium Economy Class or Economy Class can enjoy a complimentary one-night stay.

This special offer is valid for all return tickets to or stopping over in Dubai for more than 24 hours, for travel dates between July 4  – September 15 September.  

Boasting two iconic towers standing at 355 metres, the JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai is the world’s tallest 5-star hotel.

Once tickets have been issued, passengers simply need to email [email protected] with passenger details to confirm their stay at the JW Marriot Marquis Hotel Dubai. 

Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
Tunisia Expected to See Record-Breaking Economic Contribution from Travel and Tourism this Year

