Tunisia Expected to See Record-Breaking Economic Contribution from Travel and Tourism this Year

Tunisia is set to benefit from a record-breaking economic contribution from travel and tourism this year, according to research from the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC).

Travel and Tourism’s economic contribution will represent 14% of the overall Tunisia economy this year, while sector jobs are projected to grow 3.9% year-on-year to reach almost 418,000 – accounting for one in nine jobs, the WTTC said.

The northern African country is set to see a surge in tourism economic contribution, job numbers and domestic visitor spending, according to the WTTC.

And, while international visitor spending is not set to fully recover this year, it is expected to come close to a return to its 2019 peak.

Julia Simpson, WTTC President & CEO, said: “Tunisia’s Travel & Tourism sector has almost fully recovered, with domestic and sector-wide contributions exceeding all previous records.

“While international visitor spending is still catching up, we are confident that Tunisia’s resilient sector will continue to thrive and play a vital role in the nation’s economic future.”