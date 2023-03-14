Aer Lingus Management and Pilots Head to Labour Court for Talks

Aer Lingus management will meet with its industrial action-taking pilots – who are aligned with the Irish Airline Pilots Association (IALPA) trade union – at the Labour Court later today in a latest bid to find some solution to the ongoing pay dispute engulfing the airline.

Pilots have been on a strict work-to-rule action since the middle of last week and they held an 8-hour strike last Saturday.

The action has already seen nearly 400 Aer Lingus flights cancelled so far this summer season, while the airline has also lost out to sister carrier Iberia in the delivery of the new Airbus longer range, more fuel efficient jets which parent company IAG had on order.