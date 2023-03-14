fbpx
SEARCH
HomeBusiness Travel NewsAer Lingus Management and Pilots Head to Labour Court for Talks
Business Travel NewsIrish NewsTravel News

Aer Lingus Management and Pilots Head to Labour Court for Talks

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
Estimated Reading Time - Less than 1 min.

Aer Lingus management will meet with its industrial action-taking pilots – who are aligned with the Irish Airline Pilots Association (IALPA) trade union – at the Labour Court later today in a latest bid to find some solution to the ongoing pay dispute engulfing the airline.

Pilots have been on a strict work-to-rule action since the middle of last week and they held an 8-hour strike last Saturday.

The action has already seen nearly 400 Aer Lingus flights cancelled so far this summer season, while the airline has also lost out to sister carrier Iberia in the delivery of the new Airbus longer range, more fuel efficient jets which parent company IAG had on order.

Geoff Percival
Geoff Percival
Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
Previous article
Emirates Offers Free Overnights at World’s Tallest 5-Star Hotel to Stopover Passengers

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie