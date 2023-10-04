SEARCH
Emirates Looking for Experienced Pilots as it Continues Expansion of Wide-Body Fleet

Emirates is rolling out the red carpet to welcome experienced Airbus captains, as the airline continues to expand its all wide-body fleet while enjoying exceptional demand across the network.

The airline is now inviting applications from seasoned commanders to join its Direct Entry Captains programme for its fleet of Airbus A380s.

Emirates has launched a recruitment drive globally. Interested pilots can attend open days in select destinations.

The Direct Entry Captains programme is for technically skilled captains with a minimum of 3,000 hours of recent command on Airbus fly-by-wire wide-body aircraft such as the A330, A340, A350, and A380. Candidates are required to have a minimum of 7,000 hours of total flying time on multi-crew, multi-engine aircraft, in addition to meeting other eligibility criteria. 

The airline continues to invest soundly in innovative pilot training, with its current facility housing 10 full-flight simulators. Emirates’ robust, evidence-based in-house training programmes are delivered by highly experienced instructors and feature specially designed operating environments. The airline’s latest US$135 million, high-tech pilot training facility is set to open in March 2024. The 63,300sq.ft. facility will increase pilot training capacity by 54% and house 6 more full-flight simulators, including for the A350s and Boeing 777-9s.

