Airport Transfers Marketplace Jayride Appoints Ireland, UK & Mainland Europe Sales Manager

Jayride – the world’s leading publicly-listed airport transfers marketplace, allowing passengers compare and book rides around the world – has appointed York Ortiz Menendez regional sales account manager for the UK, Ireland and mainland Europe.

With a rich background in B2B Sales and Partnerships, Mr Menendez will be dedicated to driving travel agent sign-ups to Jayride and fostering meaningful relationships with the company’s partners in the Northern Hemisphere.

The new appointment comes after a period of significant growth within the business and will add further value in 2024 by driving sales and entering new regions globally.

Mr Menendez said: “My mission is to help travel businesses in the UK, Ireland and European regions streamline their airport transfer offering to ensure they have a seamless experience for their clients. I am delighted to be joining a team and company that just celebrated their 1 million trip run rate.”