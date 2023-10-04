Airport Transfers Marketplace Jayride Appoints Ireland, UK & Mainland Europe Sales Manager

SEARCH
Jayride – the world’s leading publicly-listed airport transfers marketplace, allowing passengers compare and book rides around the world – has appointed York Ortiz Menendez regional sales account manager for the UK, Ireland and mainland Europe.

With a rich background in B2B Sales and Partnerships, Mr Menendez will be dedicated to driving travel agent sign-ups to Jayride and fostering meaningful relationships with the company’s partners in the Northern Hemisphere. 

The new appointment comes after a period of significant growth within the business and will add further value in 2024 by driving sales and entering new regions globally. 

Mr Menendez said: “My mission is to help travel businesses in the UK, Ireland and European regions streamline their airport transfer offering to ensure they have a seamless experience for their clients. I am delighted to be joining a team and company that just celebrated their 1 million trip run rate.” 

Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
