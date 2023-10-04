Playa Hotels & Resorts Offers UK & Ireland Agents Mexico Portfolio FAM Trip Incentive

Playa Hotels & Resorts is offering UK and Ireland travel agents the chance to experience its Mexican property portfolio first hand, with the launch of an exclusive FAM trip incentive.

Taking place between 18 and 23 November 2023, agents will experience Playa’s luxury all-inclusive properties in Cancun, Playa Del Carmen and Riviera Maya, enjoying world class hospitality throughout this five-night trip.

To be in with a chance of winning a place, agents simply need to log all Playa Hotels & Resorts bookings at www.playarewards.com before the end of this month (31 October 2023). Agents must be available to travel during the stated dates and all winners will be chosen at random from all valid, logged bookings.

All-inclusive but not all the same, Playa Hotels & Resorts offers beach front resorts in Mexico providing wide-open views of the beach and the ocean. During this trip agents will visit Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun, Hyatt Zilara Riviera Maya, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hilton Playa Del Carmen, Wyndham Alltra Cancun, Wyndham Alltra Playa Del Carmen, Sea Dust Cancun and Yucatan Playa Del Carmen. A full itinerary will also see agents experience the best of the surrounding areas, allowing them to better sell the destination in line with these stunning properties.

Jade Calver, Business Development Manager, Playa Hotels & Resorts, said: “We are delighted to be able to offer agents an exclusive opportunity to visit our luxury properties in Mexico this winter. The itinerary will offer a truly immersive experience providing attending agents with firsthand knowledge of our premium, all-inclusive proposition, to enable them to better sell these properties to meet the ever-changing needs of their clients.

“Playa Hotels & Resorts is committed to providing travel agents with the opportunity to witness firsthand the unparalleled luxury and unforgettable experiences our properties offer, and we invite all travel agents to join us on this exciting journey by logging their bookings now.”

Agents keen to secure their place on this trip can head to www.playarewards.com now to register and log new bookings.