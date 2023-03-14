Tourism to Contribute 10% to Egypt Economy, WTTC Predicts

Egypt’s tourism recovery has continued, with travel and tourism accounting for nearly 24% of the country’s national economy last year, according to latest research by the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC).

Domestic tourist spend jumped 9% last year, but spending by international inbound visitors to Egypt soared by a massive 38.5%.

Julia Simpson, WTTC President & CEO, said: “Egypt’s Travel & Tourism sector has made an extraordinary recovery, surging past previous records, highlighting the sector’s resilience and its vital role in Egypt’s economy.

“The Egyptian Government recognises the value of Travel & Tourism to the Egyptian economy and jobs, placing it at the forefront of the agenda, with a real focus on investment.”

The WTTC has predicted that travel and tourism could represent just under 10% of Egypt’s economy over the coming decade and could employ nearly 4 million people across the country.