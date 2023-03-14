G Adventures Offers UK & Ireland Agents One More Shot at Taylor Swift Eras Tour London Shows

Over the past 6 months, travel agents around the world have been booking their hearts out in hopes of winning a ticket to G Adventures’ You Belong With G Experience, with 30 winners having already been announced globally.

In total, 75 top sellers will dance it out in three cities this year as part of four groups of hardcore T-Swizz and travel fanatics.

The show’s not over yet, however. G Adventures is offering five extra tickets globally – a ‘karma’ card – to one agent per region who can demonstrate why they also deserve to be there partying.

Time is short, so entrants need to be literally swift in submitting a 30-second video at this link showcasing their enthusiasm for both Taylor Swift and G Adventures.

The team of judges will be looking for sequins, song and dance, glitter, and the kind of unbridled lyrical mastery and passion that only true Swifties can emanate. Entries are open now and the deadline is ‘midnights’, July 10, 2024. Agents can check out this video for more information on how to be in the running for this once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Stu Darnley, National Sales Manager at G Adventures, says the response to the operator’s ‘You Belong with G’ experience has been unreal.

“We’ve got a lot of excited agents on our hands who are counting down the days until they can see Taylor Swift live in concert. Personally, I can’t wait to bring our community of agents together to experience the magical sense of camaraderie Taylor has created amongst her fans, which is what we aim to create amongst our own travel community.

“Today, we are calling out for the MOST committed fans of all to step up and show us what they’ve got to earn an extra space for their region as a thanks for supporting us. We’re going to have an absolute blast, and I’m looking forward to seeing what our agents bring with this next challenge.”

The karma card video incentive runs from July 02 – 10, 2024.

The winner will be selected by the UK & Ireland regional sales team. A minimum of four bookings with G Adventures must have been made during the campaign period, which has run from January 01 – June 30, 2024, and winners will be announced on July 12, 2024.

For more information and to keep up to date with the “You Belong with G Experience” initiative, please join the ‘Agents of Change Facebook’ group at this link.