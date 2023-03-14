Philadelphia Named ‘Most Walkable City to Visit’ in US, for 2nd Year Running

For the second consecutive year, Philadelphia has been voted the “Most Walkable City To Visit” in US, in the 2024 USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards contest.

Walkability is a key factor for travellers when choosing a destination and offers significant benefits, including cost savings and greater engagement with local communities. In Philadelphia, visitors can explore the city’s neighbourhoods on foot, enjoying sights ranging from public art installations and premier cultural institutions to vibrant green spaces and historic landmarks.

Philadelphia was nominated for its walkability by a panel of experts, including editors from USA TODAY and 10best.com, who selected 20 cities with a variety of activities, dining options and accommodations, all linked by pedestrian-friendly streets. The public then voted Philadelphia the No. 1 city on the list of the 10 most walkable cities to visit in the US.

“This title underscores our city of neighbourhoods, offering a pedestrian-friendly environment where visitors can effortlessly experience the charm, culture, and convenience that define Philadelphia,” said Gregg Caren, president and CEO of the Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau.

“Our walkable streets connect international travellers and convention attendees alike to an array of hotels, restaurants, and attractions, making Philadelphia a standout destination for visitors seeking an engaging and accessible travel experience.”

Getting around Philadelphia with ease allows both first-time travellers and returning visitors to discover and rediscover the city’s history, culture, cuisines and hidden gems. Visitors can also take advantage of self-guided walking tours and tour experiences spanning a wide range of interests.