EasyJet Holidays ‘Takes Over’ Belfast International Airport

EasyJet Holidays – the tour operator division of UK low fares airline EasyJet – has “taken over” 9 UK/NI airports in its biggest ever out-of-home marketing investment.

The company’s mix of holiday imagery and trademark orange coloured branding has become prominent in Belfast International, Birmingham, Manchester, Bristol, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Stansted, Luton and Gatwick airports.

The campaign includes the largest airside advertising site at Belfast international Airport.

Chris Brown, Head of Marketing at EasyJet holidays said: “We’re delighted to have invested in our biggest ever out-of-home branding takeover in airports across the UK. As the UK’s fastest growing holiday company, we want to reach holidaymakers, sun-worshippers and city explorers, and let them know about our brilliant holidays at unbeatable prices. We’re looking forward to a future of continued commitments to marketing investment and partnerships with our airports.”