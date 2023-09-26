Tourism Ireland in London to Promote Luxury Travel Options

Four tourism businesses from the island of Ireland have joined Tourism Ireland in London this week for Connections Luxury UK and Ireland – a 3-day event which connects luxury hotels and suppliers with around 110 global high-end travel buyers.

Connections Luxury UK and Ireland involves a series of bespoke one-to-one appointments, as well as more informal ‘icebreaker’ experiences which allow the luxury buyers and the suppliers to connect. The event provides an excellent opportunity for the tourism businesses from Ireland to meet, and do business with, the influential luxury travel buyers in attendance.

Sinéad Murray, Tourism Ireland’s Acting Head of Business Partnership, said: “Connections Luxury UK and Ireland is a fantastic platform to showcase the superb luxury tourism offering around the island of Ireland – including our boutique hotels, castles and luxury resorts, as well as our top visitor attractions and rich culture and heritage, and not forgetting our superb culinary experiences.

“The format of bespoke one-to-one appointments and informal experiences provides a valuable opportunity for our tourism partners from Ireland to meet and network with the luxury travel buyers – helping to secure a greater share of their business for the island of Ireland in 2024 and beyond.”