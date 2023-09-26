SEARCH
HomeIrish NewsCatherine Martin, Bord Bia and Tourism Ireland Tap World Cup Fever in...
Irish News

Catherine Martin, Bord Bia and Tourism Ireland Tap World Cup Fever in Paris

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
Estimated Reading Time - Less than 1 min.

A Team Ireland networking event took place at the Irish Cultural Centre in Paris, on the eve of the Ireland v South Africa World Cup clash. Led by Tourism Ireland, the event was attended by Ronan O’Gara, who was interviewed by French journalist Nelson Monfort. They discussed rugby, as well as what fills Ronan’s heart with Ireland.

Bord Bia promoted Hereford Irish beef – with chef Kevin Dundon preparing the beef for the guests and with Hereford beef farmer and former Irish rugby player Seán O’Brien also in attendance. The event also included a photo exhibition (with old photos of Ireland v France rugby games over the years), a dance performance by the Gardiner Brothers, a showcase of Irish food and drink and a performance by the popular band Goitse.

Geoff Percival
Geoff Percival
Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
Previous article
EasyJet Holidays ‘Takes Over’ Belfast International Airport

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo
@ittn.ie
2,252 Followers
Follow

Must Read

© ITTN.ie