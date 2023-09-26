Catherine Martin, Bord Bia and Tourism Ireland Tap World Cup Fever in Paris

A Team Ireland networking event took place at the Irish Cultural Centre in Paris, on the eve of the Ireland v South Africa World Cup clash. Led by Tourism Ireland, the event was attended by Ronan O’Gara, who was interviewed by French journalist Nelson Monfort. They discussed rugby, as well as what fills Ronan’s heart with Ireland.

Bord Bia promoted Hereford Irish beef – with chef Kevin Dundon preparing the beef for the guests and with Hereford beef farmer and former Irish rugby player Seán O’Brien also in attendance. The event also included a photo exhibition (with old photos of Ireland v France rugby games over the years), a dance performance by the Gardiner Brothers, a showcase of Irish food and drink and a performance by the popular band Goitse.