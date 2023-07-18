Dublin Express Launches Dublin Airport to Belfast Service

Dublin Express has launched its new Dublin Airport to Belfast city centre bus service, adding that it is on track to save over 25,000 car journeys during July and August alone.

The new service – which was officially launched by Minister of State for Transport Jack Chambers – will have 16 trips per day in each direction with the first departure from Dublin City/Airport at 05:20/06:00 and last departure from Dublin City/Airport at 00:10 and 01:00.

The company has convenient pick up and drop off locations overall, with stops in Dublin at Burgh Quay, Westland Row and Custom House Quay, a stop right outside Dublin Airport Terminal 1 and a city centre stop in Glengall St, Belfast – five minutes from City Hall where former Ireland and Ulster rugby star Andrew Trimble cut the ribbon on the new service from Belfast.

The new Caetano Levante III coaches, which arrived in the country in the past fortnight, are the safest and most efficient on the road with a range of state-of-the-art safety equipment along with the latest Euro VI diesel technology. The vehicles are fully accessible with onboard lift and wheelchair space, have free Wifi and an onboard toilet, whilst each reclining leather seat has two USB connections.

The company which is part of National Express Ltd in the UK has already announced plans to create 40 new jobs in a €10m investment in the new route and vehicles.

Dublin Express’ General Manager Rory Fitzgerald said: “The reaction to the Belfast route from Dublin City is amazing with huge demand from our two prime stops at Westland Row and Custom House Quay. We are bringing a new standard of luxury travel for people travelling to Belfast with pick up options southside of the city centre for the first time ever. When we announced the new service we were blown away by the response selling 14,000 tickets in just under five hours and sales have been going really well since. We estimate that in the first few weeks of operating we’ll be replacing over 25,000 car journeys between the two big cities on the island as a result of people booking to travel on our new service.

“We’ve been inundated with requests from around the island asking if we have plans to launch routes covering their particular town. There would appear to be a shift in people’s choice of transport, with more opting for scheduled coach travel to get around. With the rising cost for motorists, car parking spaces around Dublin Airport scarce and an ongoing shortage of taxis the demand for fast reliable public transport has never been greater,” he added.