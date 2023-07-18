Dublin Airport Welcomes Enhanced Translink Coach Service Link to the North-West

Dublin Airport has announced the timely arrival of an enhanced coach service by Translink linking Derry-Londonderry to the capital’s airport.

It now means that travellers in the North-West can avail of an even more convenient and affordable way to reach Dublin Airport.

The recently enhanced Goldliner Xpress coach service from Derry-Londonderry to Dublin offers a seamless journey to the busiest airport on the island of Ireland, which departs to over 190 destinations.

It comes at a time when parking is very limited due to high demand, with airport officials encouraging travellers to use public transport where possible.

With an average journey time of 3 hours 45 minutes on Translink’s X3 route and just over 4 hours on the X4 route, passengers can enjoy a comfortable and hassle-free journey to catch their flights.

Kevin Cullinane, Group Head of Communications at daa, the operator of Dublin Airport, said: “We are delighted to welcome Translink’s enhanced coach services to Dublin Airport – Ireland’s busiest bus terminus. They provide an affordable and sustainable way to reach Dublin Airport to catch your flight. Given demand for parking at Dublin Airport remains very high this summer, with limited spaces available, taking the bus makes perfect sense. If you’re flying soon and haven’t decided how you are travelling to Dublin Airport yet, we would recommend doing so soon.”

One of the major advantages of the coach service is its affordable pricing structure. Passengers can avail themselves of the web saver ticket starting from just £11 for a single trip, making it an attractive option for budget-conscious travellers.

The service operates seven departures per day from Foyle St Bus Station, ensuring flexibility for travellers with different schedules. In addition, pickups are available at the North-West Transport Hub, providing a convenient option for passengers coming from various parts of the region.

Ian Campbell, Director of Service Operations, Translink, said: “Our aim is to provide a reliable, comfortable, and affordable travel option for passengers in the North West region. With our convenient departure times and competitive fares, we believe this Goldliner Xpress service greatly enhances the overall travel experience for our customers.”