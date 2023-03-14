Dublin Airport Expecting Half a Million Passengers Over August Bank Holiday Weekend

Dublin Airport is expecting a bumper August Bank Holiday weekend, with it set to welcome around 472,000 passengers through its two terminals over the period.

Over the four days between Friday and Monday, around 234,000 passengers are set to depart the airport with close to 238,000 arrivals expected. Sunday is expected to be the busiest day of the period with just over 120,000 passengers arriving and departing from Dublin Airport.

Passengers travelling this weekend as well as the weeks ahead are advised to arrive at their terminal two hours in advance of a short-haul flight and three hours prior to a long-haul flight.

According to Sarah Ryan, Director of Communications at daa, the operator of Dublin Airport: “This weekend will be one of our busiest of the year so far. The August bank holiday is always a popular time also for people to make city breaks or to visit family and friends overseas and we’re expecting big numbers of incoming visitors to Ireland who will venture off on holidays and visits to all four corners of the island.

“The summer holiday season is in full flow and the dreary summer weather in Ireland is seeing many thousands opting to swap umbrellas and raincoats for beach towels and cocktails by jumping on a flight to the likes of Spain, Portugal, France and Italy. Numbers will also be swelled this weekend by the start of the football season in Scotland and England, with thousands making day and overnight trips to cheer on their favourite teams, while flights to France are also set to be busy as fans head over to the Olympics in Paris.”

Ms Ryan added: “All of those travelling this weekend can look forward to a smooth journey through Dublin Airport. After breezing through security, passengers can then enjoy the host of new food and beverage outlets that we’ve added in both terminals, and avail of the additional seating, faster free Wi-Fi speeds and additional phone charging sockets we’ve rolled out in recent months. As always, the team at Dublin Airport are ready to welcome passengers set to fly off on city breaks and sun holidays this weekend.”

Passenger Advice

Dublin Airport is advising passengers to prepare for security in advance and make their way directly to the security screening area once checked in, to ensure the smoothest journey possible.

While Dublin Airport has commenced the roll-out of new enhanced C3 scanners in both Terminal 1 and Terminal 2, the rules around liquids remain the same and passengers must continue to prepare for security as normal.

To help prepare for the security screening process, passengers should read the handy tips and advice on the Dublin Airport website. Travellers are reminded that EU security regulations state that liquids over 100ml cannot be brought through the security screening area. Liquids under 100ml are permitted and should be placed in a single transparent, re-sealable bag measuring not more than 20cm x 20cm. Exemptions are in place for medicines and for baby food.

Passengers are advised to check which terminal their flight is departing from prior to arriving in the airport.