Norwegian Cruise Specialist Hurtigruten Joins TIPTO Supplier Line-Up

Cruise specialist Hurtigruten has joined tour operator support group TIPTO’s supplier line-up.

The Norwegian cruise company is the UK and Northern Ireland-wide tour operator group’s first brand-new supplier as it starts its 26th year in operation.

James Howlett, Head of Sales UK, Hurtigruten, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be joining TIPTO for Year 26. The trade is pivotal to our success in the UK market, and it is our mission to engage and support more agents than we ever have before. With the expanded role of Emily Conner as Trade Engagement Lead, and the wonderful return to the industry of David Chidley as our UK Account Manager, we see TIPTO as our way of further boosting our work with agent partners.

“Hurtigruten is an incredible and well-loved brand, with some of the most spectacular product around. Over the last 12 months we have expanded our product lines to not only showcase the awesome Original Coastal Express that many people know and love, but to also introduce two very special more premium cruise itineraries, showcasing the best Norway has to offer. Joining TIPTO will allow us to expand our reach, educating many more of the UK trade on what makes Hurtigruten so special, as well as helping them to understand exactly why it is the perfect product for their clients.”

TIPTO Chairman, Richard Forde, said: “The team at TIPTO is delighted to welcome Hurtigruten into the fold for Year 26. It joins our already strong cruise credentials to bring a unique dynamic with its Norwegian coastal cruise offering. I have no doubt that our event format will support Hurtigruten with its goal of reaching more agents, allowing them to cement their current relationships and of course build brand new ones. And our agents will certainly reap the benefits of the team’s training content and live roadshow attendance.

”TIPTO is currently in its 25th year of operation with 25 members including: Abercrombie & Kent / Cox & Kings, Ambassador Cruise Line, Blue Diamond Resorts, Carnival Cruise Line, Celestyal Cruises, CroisiEurope, Do Something Different, DriveAway, Fred.\ Holidays, Gold Medal, Holiday Extras, Inghams / Santa’s Lapland, Intrepid, JG Travel Group, Leger Shearings Group, Newmarket Holidays, Playa Hotels & Resorts, RCD Hotels, Red Sea Holidays, Scenic & Emerald Cruises, Titan, Travelpack, USAirtours, Virgin Voyages and Yalago.