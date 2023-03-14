Global Air Cargo Demand Surges 14% as Post-Covid Recovery Solidifies

Global demand for air cargo services jumped by over 14%, year-on-year, in June, latest monthly figures from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) show.

Total half-year demand increased by 13.4%, year-on-year; compared to 4.3% last year.

“Air cargo demand surged in June. Strong growth across all regions and major trade lanes combined for a record-breaking first-half performance in terms of CTKs. Maritime shipping constraints and a booming e-commerce sector are among the strongest growth drivers. Meanwhile, the sector has remained largely impervious to ongoing political and economic challenges, and the US customs crackdown on e-commerce deliveries from China. Air cargo looks to be on solid ground to continue its strong performance into the second half of 2024,” said Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director General.