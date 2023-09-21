Dubai Set for Boom in Hotel Room Stock

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is set to see a boost to its hospitality accommodation stock, with around 9,200 new hotel rooms due to come on stream by the end of this year.

The development will bring to 154,000 the number of rooms on offer in Dubai, which would be more than 6% ahead of last year.

The projection was made by property consultants Knight Frank.

“Dubai continues to dominate the UAE’s hospitality landscape, with 70% of the country’s upcoming supply concentrated in the city. In H1 2023, Dubai welcomed 8.6 million tourists, marking a significant 20% increase from 2022. This surge underscores Dubai’s enduring appeal as a global tourist hotspot. Internationally branded hotels constitute a 67% of Dubai’s existing supply, highlighting the city’s global appeal. A substantial 70% of the under-construction and final planning supply in Dubai belongs to the luxury and upper upscale hotel segments, catering to discerning travellers,” said Turab Saleem, partner, Knight Frank’s head of hospitality, Tourism and Leisure Advisory.