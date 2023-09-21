Cathay Pacific Passes 10 Million Passenger Milestone for Year as Demand Continues

Cathay Pacific carried almost 1.8 million passengers across its route network in August, meaning the Hong Kong airline passed the milestone of 10 million passengers in the first 8 months of this year.

Last month’s figure represented a 603% increase on the same month last year as the Far East continues to see pent-up demand for air travel in a post-Covid world.

Chief Customer and Commercial Officer Lavinia Lau said: “Travel demand remained strong as we entered the second month of the traditional peak summer season in August. We continued to increase our flight frequencies to cater for the strong demand. Our newly resumed flights serving Johannesburg received a very positive response, in particular among business and leisure travellers flying to Hong Kong and beyond.”

“Looking ahead first at our travel business, continued demand for student travel to the UK in particular will provide a good boost in September, while overall the outlook for the rest of 2023 looks promising. We continue to add more flights for our customers, in particular to and from the Chinese Mainland where we are currently operating about 170 return flights per week to 16 airports in 15 cities. We were also excited to announce earlier this month that our Colombo and Chennai services will be resuming in February 2024 as we continue to bring back more destinations for our customers.”