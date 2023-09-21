SEARCH
Swan Hellenic Launches 2024/’25 Antarctica Season

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
Swan Hellenic – the Cyprus-based expedition cruise company – will start its 2024/’25 Antarctica season of sailings on November 13, across its SH Diana and SH Vega ships.

Swan Hellenic chief executive, Andrea Zito, said: “We’re very proud of the depth and breadth of choice offered by our expertly designed 2024-25 Antarctica Season cruises. What’s more, as always with Swan Hellenic, they offer the possibility of daisy-chaining to create unique, life changing experiences of one of the world’s last remaining true wildernesses and beyond.”

The SH Diana will start in Cape Town, South Africa and go to Tristan Da Cunha and South Georgia en route to the Antarctic.

The SH Vega will start in Buenos Aires and sail to the Falkland Islands, South Georgia and the Antarctic, before heading on to Ushuaia.

Each ship will offer zodiac expeditions led by guides versed in geology, marine biology, ornithology and photography.

Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
Dubai Set for Boom in Hotel Room Stock

