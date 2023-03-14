fbpx
Danny Giles Resigns From His Role At Ponant And Paul Gauguin Cruises

By Carrie Day
Danny Giles has been at the helm of driving sales for Ponant and Paul Gauguin Cruises in Ireland for the last 2.5 years and has been a staple at Irish travel industry events during this time. Danny’s last day with the company was on Thursday (8 Aug) and he now starts 3 months of garden leave before moving to a new company.

Giles previously worked at Silversea, Hurtigruten and Balkan Holidays.

Giles expressed his gratitude to the Irish travel trade by saying “I would like to thank you for all your support over the last 2.5 years & most importantly your bookings. I leave you with more knowledge & understanding of this great product so you can continue to grow your business & relationship with the company.

In a LinkedIn post, Giles stated “I want to thank everyone from the offices in Marseille to the onboard teams who I have spent time with. I leave you in the capable hands of my colleagues from the UK & Ireland team knowing that I have left my region in a stronger and more knowledgeable place about this product. Time to sail off into the sunset and await the next adventure which will be Exceptional.

Danny will be truly missed by all in the Irish travel trade and I’m sure you will join us in wishing him continued success in his next role.

From all at ITTN, we sincerely hope our paths will cross again soon, Danny!

