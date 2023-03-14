fbpx
Travel News

United Introduces App Feature for Seat Preferences

Emer Roche
Estimated Reading Time - Less than 1 min.

Window or aisle seat? No matter your preference, United is making it easier for travellers to secure a more desirable seat if one becomes available before departure.

Passengers can now use a new feature in the United mobile app to request their preferred seat for free and be automatically reassigned if it opens up. In July alone, United moved over 18,000 passengers to their preferred seats – nearly 40% of those eligible.

This feature will be particularly useful for Irish travellers on United’s routes from Dublin to various destinations in the U.S., such as Newark, Chicago, San Francisco, and Washington D.C.

Here’s how it works:

If your preferred seat type isn’t available when booking, you can request it through the mobile app.
Select your preferred seat, including options for window or aisle seats, exit rows, or bulkhead seats.
If your preferred seat becomes available, you’ll be automatically reassigned and notified.
With up to 3 million users interacting with the United app daily, the airline continues to introduce features that enhance the travel experience. United is the first and only U.S. airline to offer this seat preference feature in its app.

