Dalata Hotel Group Expands in Mainland Europe with Clayton Amsterdam Deal

Dalata Hotel Group has announced the next step in its expansion in mainland Europe via an agreement to acquire the leasehold interest in the Hard Rock Hotel Amsterdam American, in the Netherlands.

Outside of Ireland, where Dalata is the largest hotel owner through its twin Clayton and Maldron hotel brands, the group has a growing footprint in the UK and a presence in Germany.

In co-operation with Zien Group and Hard Rock Hotels, Dalata has commenced arrangements for the transfer of the company into the group and briefings have already commenced with the hotel’s employees. Contracts are expected to exchange and complete in early October and Dalata will immediately commence operating the hotel as the Clayton Hotel Amsterdam American.

The 4-star hotel is centrally located in Amsterdam on the corner of Leidsekade Canal and Leisesplein Square, Amsterdam’s central district of culture and entertainment. The hotel consists of 173 bedrooms, a ground floor lobby, a Café and a Bar. Famous for its Café and Bar Americain, the hotel is well connected, with the nearest public transport station a 2-minute walk.

The hotel will be Dalata’s first hotel in the Netherlands and the second hotel in continental Europe, and the acquisition is in line with the group’s ambition to establish a presence in large commercially attractive European cities.