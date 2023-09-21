Tourism Ireland Courts Luxury Travel Influencers in US

A total of 13 tourism businesses from Ireland have joined Tourism Ireland this week at the annual International Luxury Travel Market (ILTM) North America.

ILTM North America is an invitation-only event for the global luxury travel industry – attracting more than 470 influential travel agents and decision-makers who design unique, luxury travel itineraries for their high net-worth international clients. Luxury travel editors and journalists from international publications are also in attendance.

The 4-day event involves a programme of bespoke one-to-one appointments and networking sessions and is an excellent opportunity for the tourism businesses from Ireland to meet, and do business with, the influential travel agents and journalists.

Sinéad Murray, Tourism Ireland’s Acting Head of Business Partnership, said: “Our participation at this year’s ILTM North America is an excellent opportunity to showcase the superb luxury tourism offering right around Ireland – from our boutique hotels, castles and luxury resorts to our rich culture and heritage and not forgetting our world-class golf and superb culinary scene.

“The format of one-to-one appointments provides an excellent opportunity for our partners from Ireland to network and do business with new and established luxury travel buyers from around the world – ensuring Ireland is ‘top of mind’ for them in 2024 when recommending destinations to their clients.”