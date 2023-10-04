Dalata Hotel Group Continues UK Expansion with Acquisition of Prime Edinburgh Site

The Dalata Hotel Group – which owns the Clayton and Maldron hotel brands – has acquired a development site in Edinburgh for £12.5m, which will see it expand its footprint in Scotland, having already a presence in Glasgow.

The Edinburgh site, at St Andrew’s Square, is one of the most prestigious areas of the Scottish capital.

The site includes a Category-A listed building which is currently vacant and approved for office use, with planning permission granted for an extension to both the rooftop and rear of the property.

Dalata plans to submit a revised planning application in the first quarter of next year, enabling the construction of a new 4-star Clayton Hotel, which is expected to be completed by mid-2026.

Additionally, Dalata has announced the formal completion of its recently-announced deal to acquire the leasehold interest in Hard Rock Hotel Amsterdam American. That deal expands the group’s mainland European presence to the Netherlands. The group currently operates in Ireland, the UK and Germany.

Dalata CEO Dermot Crowley said:

“Edinburgh has long been a target city for us to locate our brands and we are delighted to have secured such a prestigious building in the centre of the city. This will be our third hotel in Scotland.

We are also delighted to have secured our first Clayton hotel in Amsterdam. The American Hotel has a renowned reputation in the city and we will continue to protect and enhance that with our Clayton brand. I offer an especially warm welcome to the hotel staff today, as they join the wider Dalata family.

In the year to date, we have announced four new opportunities in three of the strongest city hotel markets in Europe – London, Amsterdam and Edinburgh. We will continue to seek out further opportunities in our target markets.”

Shane Casserly, Corporate Development Director, Dalata added:

“Edinburgh is one of the top performing hotel markets in Europe and we are delighted to secure a development site in such a prestigious location. Our development team has extensive experience and history in delivering complex projects, we look forward to collaborating with Edinburgh authorities, to deliver a flagship Clayton hotel with zero onsite operational carbon by mid-2026.

“Additionally, Amsterdam has been a priority location for Dalata since we commenced our journey into continental Europe. To have acquired such an attractive existing hotel, in a city which has traditionally high barriers of entry, is a testament to our standing in the market and a credit to all involved across the Group.”