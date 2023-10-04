Premier Inn Secures 8th Location in Ireland

Premier Inn has – through parent group Whitbread plc – secured its 8th location in Ireland, as its expansion here picks up pace.

The new property will be based at Usher’s Quay, in Dublin 8 on the banks of the River Liffey close to Christ Church Cathedral and opposite Smithfield.

The site has full planning permission in place for a 100-bedroom hotel.

It will grow Premier Inn’s network and pipeline of bedrooms in Ireland to more than 1,500 rooms.

Matt Gent, Development Manager for Whitbread in Ireland, said:

“Usher’s Quay is exactly the type of location we are searching for in Dublin city centre as we seek to grow Premier Inn’s presence across the city. It is in an excellent position for our customers in an area which has very few hotel options currently, and the existing planning permission means we can deliver the new Premier Inn hotel at pace. Acquiring the site gives us two fantastic locations in Dublin 8 and it takes us another step towards our goal of 2,500 Premier Inn rooms across the city.”

Whitbread has been building its network of Premier Inn hotels in Ireland since the opening of its first city centre hotel at South Great George’s Street in November 2018. It currently operates two Premier Inns in Dublin city centre, a site at Swords near Dublin Airport, and is scheduled to open two further hotels in Dublin and one in Cork over the next six months.

Across Ireland, Whitbread believes there is capacity for over 3,000 Premier Inn bedrooms.

The next Premier Inn hotel to open in Dublin city centre is at Newmarket Square, Dublin 8 this autumn (151-bedrooms) followed by the opening of the large (262-bedroom) Premier Inn at North Docklands in December. The first Premier Inn outside of Dublin in Cork is currently scheduled to open in January 2024.