Chris Thompson to Retire as Brand USA President and CEO

Brand USA, the destination marketing organisation for the United States, has announced the impending retirement of Chris Thompson as President and CEO.

Mr Thompson will formally retire as of May 31, 2024. After a successful tenure of leading the organisation, Mr Thompson has decided to step down and pursue life beyond work.

During his time as President and CEO, Mr Thompson has played a pivotal role in promoting the United States as a premier travel destination. Under his leadership, Brand USA has achieved remarkable milestones, including increased international visitation, and enhanced global awareness of the diverse offerings across the country.

Mr Thompson’s strategic vision and unwavering commitment to excellence have been instrumental in driving Brand USA’s success. His dedication to fostering partnerships with industry stakeholders, government agencies, and international organisations has strengthened the organisation’s position as a global leader in destination marketing.

“It has been an incredible privilege to serve as President and CEO of Brand USA,” said Mr Thompson. “I am immensely proud of what we have accomplished together, and I am confident that the organisation will continue to thrive under new leadership.”

The Brand USA Board of Directors expressed their gratitude to Mr Thompson for his exceptional leadership and significant contributions to the organisation.

“Under Chris’s strategic guidance, the Brand USA team has kept the USA the preferred travel destination in the world”, stated Todd Davidson, Chair of the Brand USA Board and CEO of Travel Oregon. “Chris’s integrity, tenacity, passion and belief in the power of the travel and tourism industry to bring prosperity to all Americans, fueled the advancement of the US travel and tourism industry and established an organizational foundation of innovation, resiliency and future-focused confidence. We all wish him the very best in his retirement.”

The search for a new President and CEO is commencing, and Brand USA said it is committed to finding a successor who will build upon Mr Thompson’s legacy and continue to drive the organization forward.

The Board of Directors will work closely with an executive search firm to identify a candidate with the necessary expertise, vision, and passion for promoting the United States as a global travel destination.

Over the past 10 years Brand USA’s marketing initiatives have helped welcome 8 million incremental visitors to the United States, benefiting the US economy with more than $58bn in total economic impact and supporting, on average, more than 37,000 incremental jobs a year.