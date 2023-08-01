Shannon Airport Set for Highest August Bank Holiday Passenger Numbers in 5 Years

Shannon Airport is expecting 48,000 passengers to pass through its doors this coming weekend – which would count as its busiest August Bank Holiday weekend in 5 years.

The figure is a 25% increase on the same weekend last year and a 9% rise on the pre-Covid 2019 August Bank Holiday.

During the first six months of this year Shannon Airport has recorded its highest passenger traffic figures in over a decade, signifying a strong rebound in overseas travel.

The Shannon Airport Group chief executive, Mary Considine, said: “This will be our busiest August Bank Holiday at Shannon Airport in five years, and we are looking forward to welcoming 48,000 passengers through our doors. This summer we are serving 33 destinations to 11 countries across the UK, USA, and Europe.

“We are seeing passengers flying out to popular summer destinations like Mallorca, Lanzarote, Porto, Malta and Naples to name a few. UK City breaks are also in demand such as Liverpool, Newcastle, Manchester and Edinburgh, while transatlantic travel to New York, Newark, Boston and our latest destination Chicago is strong both outbound and inbound.

“This increase in passenger traffic is a clear sign that overseas travel is back on track. We remain dedicated to providing a safe and smooth experience whilst ensuring Shannon is the friendly and easy choice for all our passengers.”

The airport’s hi-tech security screening system means there is no need for passengers to separate their liquids, gels, and electronics from cabin bags.

The innovative screening system allows for these items to be screened while remaining in luggage and halving the dwell time through security.