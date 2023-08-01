US Golf Media Road Tests Irish Golf Offering

Around 33.5 million golf fans in the United States – and potential golf holidaymakers for Ireland – are set to read and hear all about Ireland’s world-class golf offering, following a visit by leading American golf journalists, broadcasters, podcasters and influencers to Dublin and Ireland’s Ancient East.

The group – representing major media outlets like the New York Post, Golf Digest, Sports Illustrated, WFAN Radio-New York and golf podcast The Course of Life – were here as guests of Tourism Ireland and Fáilte Ireland.

The group had the opportunity to test their skills at Royal Dublin, The K Club, The European Club and Rosslare.

Their action-packed itinerary also included time in Co Wexford, where they visited the Dunbrody Famine Ship Experience, Hook Lighthouse and Johnstown Castle Estate, Museum & Gardens.

Alison Metcalfe, Tourism Ireland’s Head of North America, said: “We were delighted to invite these leading US golf journalists to Ireland, to experience some of our top courses for themselves. Their articles, radio shows, podcasts and social media content will reach approximately 33.5 million golf fans – so their visit is a really good opportunity to showcase our fantastic golf offering to a wide audience of prospective US golf holidaymakers for Ireland.

“Golf is the world’s largest sports-related travel market and Tourism Ireland is working hard to drive home the message that a golfing holiday in Ireland is about much more than a round of 18 holes – the combination of our world-class golf and our unique brand of hospitality plays a key role in attracting golfers from the US. We’re also taking every opportunity to highlight the fact that The Open will return to Royal Portrush in 2025 and the Ryder Cup will take place at Adare Manor in 2027.”

The United States remains an extremely important market for tourism to the island of Ireland.

In 2019, Ireland welcomed 1.7 million American visitors, whose visits delivered €1.6bn for the economy.