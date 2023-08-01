Universal Destinations & Experiences Launches ‘Halloween Horror Nights’ Las Vegas at The Devlin Hotel’s Stella Cinema

Fresh from Universal Destinations & Experiences, the creators of Halloween Horror Nights, the world’s most popular global Halloween event is coming to a brand-new permanent residence in Las Vegas.

Yesterday evening (31st July) ITTN’s Paul & Charly were invited to join Universal Destinations & Experiences at The Devlin, Stella Cinema, Ranelagh to celebrate Halloween Horror Nights, with killer canapés and creepy cocktails!

Guests were greeted by Kevin Gibson, Public Relations & Communications EMEA on arrival.

On the night guests were treated to drinks & popcorn while being informed that Universal’s new horror experience will be the anchor tenant in a new 20-acre expansion of Las Vegas “AREA15 entertainment district” the venue initially opened in September 2020 and has seen more than 4 million visitors come to the location in that period.

Guests were informed of the 6 spooky houses that will be on display for Halloween Horror Nights including ‘Dr. Oddfellow’, ‘Jungle Of Doom’, ‘Shipyard 32’, ‘Vamp 69’, ‘Summer Of Blood’, ‘Dark Zodiac’ and ‘Nightmare Fuel’.

Universal Parks & Resorts is eagerly awaiting visitors for what promises to be the biggest and best spooky season to date!