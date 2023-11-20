Celebrity Cruises Unveils 2025/’26 Sailing Season

Celebrity Cruises has announced its 2025-2026 season of sailings, branding it as its most ambitious ever with more than 800 sailings to over 290 destinations in 72 countries across 7 continents.

The newly announced summer and winter programme for the premium cruise line’s fleet of 16 award-winning ships includes the debut Caribbean season for the highly anticipated fifth ship in the Edge Series, Celebrity Xcel, along with new ports in Europe; year-round offerings in the Caribbean; and new experiences in 29 cities with single and double overnights.

“We’ve placed our incredible ships in every corner of the world for guests to experience iconic places, take a short break to rejuvenate or explore stunning cultural and historic landmarks. Our 2025-2026 season is filled with opportunities to experience multiple countries through our Caribbean and European programs, visit bucket list destinations with sailings like our immersive Japan program and more. Celebrity’s future vacation options are endless,” said Laura Hodges Bethge, President of Celebrity Cruises.

Celebrity’s new Europe offerings feature six ships, including two Edge Series ships – Celebrity Ascent and Celebrity Apex, visiting nearly 100 destinations with 48 overnight stays.

Part of the European season will see Celebrity make its maiden voyage around Iceland with Celebrity Silhouette and return to Amsterdam with Celebrity Eclipse.

Highlights of the new 2025-2026 season include:

· Celebrity Xcel, the brand’s newest and most innovative Edge Series ship, making her Caribbean debut with 7-night sailings from Fort Lauderdale;

· Year-round sailings from Miami to the Caribbean on guest favourite, Celebrity Beyond;

· Three new European ports to discover: Bar, Montenegro; Trondheim, Norway and Djupivogur, Iceland;

· Four brand-new itineraries circumnavigating Iceland on Celebrity Silhouette;

· Two new distinct, immersive Asia itineraries.