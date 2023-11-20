SEARCH
Monthly Inbound Tourist Numbers Top 582,000

By Geoff Percival
A total of 582,100 inbound tourists visited Ireland in September, new figures show.

The figures from the Irish Tourism Industry Confederation (ITIC) also show that there was a combined international visitor spend of just over €800m during the month.

Of the 582,100 international visitors who came to Ireland during September, 205,900 came from Britain, 140,200 from North America, 197,400 from Continental Europe, and 38,600 from the Rest of the World. North American visitors were again the highest spending market accounting for just under €329m during the month with Continental Europe spending €222.5m.

ITIC said challenges facing tourism include ongoing geopolitical tensions, the cost of living and interest rate pressures on disposable incomes, together with the threat of a cap on passenger traffic through Dublin Airport in 2024 and 2025, the country’s primary gateway for international tourists.

