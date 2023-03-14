Celebrity Cruises Sets Record with 18 Honours at Wine Spectator Awards

Celebrity Cruises has set a record by being honoured 18 times at the 2024 Wine Spectator Awards, with the cruise line now boasting 136 awards received over the last 12 years.

Awards included five coveted “Best Of” Awards of Excellence for Celebrity Cruises Edge® Series, including recognition for Le Voyage, global culinary ambassador Daniel Boulud’s only restaurant at sea.

“We are continually innovating and expanding our beverage offerings to remain at the forefront of trends and meet the preferences of Celebrity guests,” said Laura Hodges Bethge, president of Celebrity Cruises.

“We are honoured to receive continued recognition for our elevated wine programme from the experts at Wine Spectator.”

Celebrity Cruises received the following 2024 Awards of Excellence for the 12th consecutive year:

· 2024 Award of Excellence – Opus on Celebrity Reflection®

· 2024 Award of Excellence – Grand Cuvée on Celebrity Silhouette®

· 2024 Award of Excellence – Grand Epernay on Celebrity Solstice®

· 2024 Award of Excellence – Moonlight Sonata on Celebrity EclipseSM

· 2024 Award of Excellence – Silhouette on Celebrity EquinoxSM

· 2024 Award of Excellence – Cosmopolitan on Celebrity Summit®

· 2024 Award of Excellence – Metropolitan on Celebrity Millennium®

· 2024 Award of Excellence – San Marco on Celebrity Constellation®

· 2024 Award of Excellence – Trellis on Celebrity Infinity®

Celebrity Cruises’ 2024 Wine Spectator Awards honours also include:

· 2024 Best of Award of Excellence – Le Voyage, Celebrity Ascent SM

· 2024 Best of Award of Excellence – Le Voyage, Celebrity BeyondSM

· 2024 Best of Award of Excellence – Tuscan, Celebrity Ascent

· 2024 Best of Award of Excellence – Tuscan, Celebrity Beyond

· 2024 Best of Award of Excellence – Cyprus, Celebrity Apex®

· 2024 Award of Excellence – Normandie, Celebrity Edge®

· 2024 Award of Excellence – Fine Cut, Celebrity Ascent

· 2024 Award of Excellence – Fine Cut, Celebrity Beyondho

· 2024 Award of Excellence – Fine Cut, Celebrity Apex

When sailing with Celebrity Cruises, discerning wine connoisseurs and novices alike can delight in more than 500 wine selections representing the world’s most sought-after regions and most acclaimed labels. Celebrity sails with a trained sommelier in every restaurant, eager to help guide guests through the extensive choices from around the world, including a wide selection from Celebrity’s own private labels.

In addition to the robust, award-winning wine offering and venues, guests can indulge in a variety of wine-focused programmes to satisfy their every curiosity, including:

· World Wine Tours, offering opportunities to sample different wines from across the globe and learn about regional and varietal technicalities.

· Food and Wine Pairing Workshops, featuring samples of contrasting pairings to educate on the fundamentals of food and wine chemistry, and, how food and wine interact.

· Destination Wine Tours, which immerse guests in beautiful regional wine-producing areas around the world, including winery tours and tastings.

· Cellar Masters, allowing guests to try a bold collection of handpicked wines, from the familiar to the unknown, from around the world. Cellar Masters is currently offered aboard seven Celebrity ships: Celebrity Constellation, Celebrity Eclipse, Celebrity Infinity, Celebrity Millennium, Celebrity Reflection, Celebrity Solstice, and Celebrity Summit.