Celebrity Ascent’s Inaugural Sailing with ITTN

ITTN’s Shane Cullen flew to Miami, Florida to join Celebrity Cruises and boarded the newest ship in the Celebrity Cruises fleet, the Celebrity Ascent. She departed Fort Lauderdale for a 2-night inaugural cruise.

With pre-clearance at Dublin Airport, it took just 30 minutes from stepping off the plane in MIA to walking in the door of the Hyatt Centric despite rush hour traffic!

New & Improved, Bigger & Better

Celebrity Ascent is the fourth vessel in Celebrity’s award-winning Edge Series. Like her sisters, her design team include Kelly Hoppen, a multi-award-winning British designer, and Nate Berkus, celebrated American designer and British architect, Tom Wright, who also designed the famous Burj al Arab hotel in Dubai, among others.

Celebrity Ascent Naming Ceromony

Similarly to her sister ships, she has a Rooftop Garden. There is a private two-story sundeck for suite guests and a spectacular tiered Sunset Bar at the aft (back) of the ship – which proved to be a massive hit with the Irish Travel trade on sister ship, Celebrity Beyond and is ideal for sipping on a cocktail while watching the sunset.

Celebrity Ascent will have co-captains who are also brothers. Both accomplished captains with 25 years’ experience, Captains Dimitrios and Tases Kafetzis will form a duo as co-captains of Celebrity Ascent.

The ship also boasts co-godmothers, Captain Sandy Yawn, well-known star of the television series ‘Below Deck” and her sister, Michelle Dunham.

Captain Sandy is a tireless advocate for women in the maritime industry, maritime education, and the environment, and she draws on her life experiences to inspire others.

Her sister, Michelle is the successful founder and executive director of a non-profit school forms now a beacon of hope within the broader autism community. These are two sisters on a mission to make a life impact for others in their pursuit to educate, engage and inspire.

