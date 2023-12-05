Brand New Experience “The Beam” Opens at Rockefeller Centre

Beginning December 1, visitors can experience a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to recreate the famous 1932 photograph “Lunch Atop a Skyscraper,” depicting 11 ironworkers precariously perched on a steel beam while 30 Rockefeller Plaza was under construction. Now, 91 years later, The Beam has returned to Top of the Rock for an incredible interactive photo experience that will take place on the 69th floor.

Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, Midtown, Manhattan

Guests who purchase a Top of the Rock Observation Deck ticket will have an add-on option for $25 to experience The Beam and receive a digital photo. Ticketholders will be strapped into their seats on a recreated beam located on the 69th floor of 30 Rockefeller Plaza and lifted 12 feet above the observation deck platform. The Beam will then rotate 180-degrees providing spectacular views of NYC’s beloved Central Park before descending. After soaring more than 800 ft in the sky for an unparalleled photo opportunity, guests can warm up inside with hot cocoa and light bites from the Top of the Rock’s new dining experience, The Weather Room.

The Beam at Rockefeller Center

The Beam is a part of Rockefeller Center’s top to bottom reimagination that will dramatically enhance the visitor experience at the iconic observation deck, which offers the city’s best unobstructed views of its most famous landmarks. In 2024, Tishman Speyer will unveil another experience, the Skylift on the 70th Floor which will lift visitors 30 feet above the uppermost rooftop upon a circular glass platform. Visitors will also get to experience a new Mezzanine Level in the coming year that will tell the extraordinary story of Rockefeller Center’s history via vivid interactive exhibits, a new theater experience, digital models and other cutting-edge technologies. With terraces facing east, west, north, and south, Top of the Rock’s panoramic sights make it the ultimate observation deck in NYC. At the pinnacle of 30 Rockefeller Plaza’s 70 floors, it’s one of the top things to do in New York City.

Rockefeller Center – Top of the Rock

After visiting Top of the Rock Observation Deck, visitors can spend time exploring the reimagined, iconic landmark infused with the same ambition and creativity of the people who built this ‘city within a city’ nearly 100 years ago.

Rockefeller Center invites visitors to explore more than 100 works of public art hidden in plain sight throughout the campus, or discover New York’s most creative artists, chefs and designers with brands like New York City-based McNally Jackson, Todd Snyder and Catbird. New fine dining experiences from Jupiter, Naro, and Five Acres are located at The Rink Level alongside fast casual dining from Under 30 Rock – featuring a host of dining options with exclusive offers – all under $30 – including 21 Greenpoint, and Ace’s Pizza.

Introductory tickets to The Beam will begin at $25 per person as an add-on feature for Top of the Rock General Admission and Express Pass ticketholders and will include a digital photo that recreates the famous image. The Beam is included in all VIP and VIP Rock Passes. Visit The Beam’s website for more information.

For More on Rockefeller Center

As always, NYC Tourism + Conventions offers a dedicated source of information for New York City as a tourist destination.

For more on Rockefeller Center, ITTN spoke to Ryan Schwartz (Rockefeller Center) about Top of the Rock – the 3-floor observation deck offering 360-degree views of NYC’s epic skyline with Central Park, the Empire State Building, and the Hudson River to Staten Island visible from the rooftop (on a clear day!).