SEARCH
HomeTravel NewsBusiness Post Named Media Partner for ITTN Awards
Travel News

Business Post Named Media Partner for ITTN Awards

Allie Sheehan
By Allie Sheehan
0
1

ITTN is delighted to announce that the Business Post is confirmed as our exclusive media partner for the Irish Travel Trade Awards awards – sponsored by Virgin Atlantic – on the 24th of November in Dublin’s Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road, Dublin 4 and that it will be covering the results and the winners in the Business Post on Sunday the 3rd of December and online throughout the week. 

Vroom Digital will be managing all social media and online PR for the event, Unicorn PR will be managing all above-the-line PR and marketing ensuring your brand is gaining maximum exposure across all platforms in the Irish marketplace. 

Keep checking in with us as we begin to let you know all our exciting plans for the night over the next few weeks.

Reminder: This is the last week to send your nominations in for the 2023 Irish Travel Trade Awards in association with Virgin Atlantic.

To nominate your business, please email [email protected] with the category(s) you want to be considered for and a short one-liner about why your company should be in the running to win that Award.

The nomination window remains open until this Friday 8 September and voting will take place between Monday 2 October and Friday 20 October.

Allie Sheehan
Allie Sheehan
I have worked in the travel industry for seven years, from working in American Holidays and The Travel Corporation I have a wealth of knowledge of all aspects of travel. Before joining ITTN I worked for Facebook which gave me the inside knowledge of the wonderful world of social media. I have a BSc in Event Management and am also a qualified beauty therapist (which definitely comes in handy in this business). Recently I joined the AWTE Ireland committee and I am enjoying working with and connecting with the network of women in travel.
Previous article
ITAA Confirms Details of Irish Travel Industry Awards in January

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie