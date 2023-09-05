Business Post Named Media Partner for ITTN Awards

ITTN is delighted to announce that the Business Post is confirmed as our exclusive media partner for the Irish Travel Trade Awards awards – sponsored by Virgin Atlantic – on the 24th of November in Dublin’s Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road, Dublin 4 and that it will be covering the results and the winners in the Business Post on Sunday the 3rd of December and online throughout the week.

Vroom Digital will be managing all social media and online PR for the event, Unicorn PR will be managing all above-the-line PR and marketing ensuring your brand is gaining maximum exposure across all platforms in the Irish marketplace.

Keep checking in with us as we begin to let you know all our exciting plans for the night over the next few weeks.

Reminder: This is the last week to send your nominations in for the 2023 Irish Travel Trade Awards in association with Virgin Atlantic.

To nominate your business, please email [email protected] with the category(s) you want to be considered for and a short one-liner about why your company should be in the running to win that Award.