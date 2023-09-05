SEARCH
ITAA Confirms Details of Irish Travel Industry Awards in January

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
The Irish Travel Agents Association (ITAA) has confirmed MSC Cruises as the returning headline sponsor for its 2024 Irish Travel Industry Awards, which will take place in the Round Room at Dublin’s Mansion House on January 25, 2004.

Clare Dunne, CEO of the ITAA, commented: “The Irish Travel Industry Awards are always a highlight in the industry calendar for all within the trade. Not only is it a very exciting night of networking, it is a set aside time to award the hard work of our agents and suppliers over the year. I think it is essential that we show that ambition and dedication are extremely valued by the Association.”

She continued: “We are delighted to work with our title sponsor MSC Cruises once again. We have proven over the past few years that together we put on a great show.”

Antonio Paradiso, Managing Director of MSC Cruises UK & Ireland, said: “We are thrilled to sponsor such an important event. At MSC Cruises, we believe in honouring excellence and that is exactly what the Irish Travel Trade Awards does. We look forward to continuing our partnership with the ITAA.”

The awards are an initiative of the Irish Travel Agents Association (ITAA) and is organised on their behalf by Business Exhibitions Limited.

Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
