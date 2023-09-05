Austrian Networking Event in Dublin

Advantage Austria Dublin and the Austrian National Tourist Office London hosted the Irish Travel Trade and Media at a networking event, followed by lunch and presentations in the Camden Court Hotel, Dublin today.

Austria has a lot to offer for summer in terms of outdoor adventure like biking, mountain biking, walking and culture. Austria also continues to be Ireland’s most popular winter sports destination. With flights from Dublin, Cork and Belfast, some offering seasonal flights, Austria is within easy access from Ireland.

In attendance at today’s event were Martina Jamnig, Austrian National Tourist Office London, Nina Holstein, Wilder Kaiser Tourism, Christina Schaireiter, Zell am See-Kaprun Tourism, Stefan Leitner, Skijuwel Alpbachtal Wildschönau and Jane Shepherd, Innsbruck Tourism.

Key points mentioned in today’s presentations were: