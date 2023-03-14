Blue Diamond Resorts Unveils Chairman Overwater Bungalows at Royalton CHIC Antigua 

Blue Diamond Resorts has unveiled the Chairman Overwater Bungalows at the Royalton CHIC Antigua, an Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort – Adults Only.

These overwater suites form part of the renowned Diamond Club room product, which sits alongside Royalton Resorts’ acclaimed ‘Party Your Way’ concept, to offer luxury accommodation redefined in the unique destination of Antigua.

Guests will also enjoy exclusive access to a swim out infinity plunge pool, over water hammock and mesmerising glass floors for captivating views of the ocean activity below. Plus, all bungalows come with the Diamond Club amenities including an in-room liquor dispenser, Wi Fi, 24-hour room service and a private butler service.

Across the resort, Diamond Club guests will also experience expedited check-in at a dedicated lounge, access to preferred room locations and private designated areas all crafted to enhance the guest experience. Furthermore, guests can savour the finest spirits and elevated cuisine at the resort’s five bars and seven restaurants, including the island’s only overwater seafood restaurant Pescari, which offers incredible ocean views whilst guests dine on expertly crafted, local seafood, served with a unique twist of culinary artistry.

Luke Swarbrook, Business Development Manager, Blue Diamond Resorts, said: “With its commitment to personalised service and unparalleled luxury, the Diamond Club room category at Royalton CHIC Antigua promises to redefine the meaning of upscale and modern hospitality. The Chairman Overwater Bungalows are a fantastic product development and offer a unique selling opportunity for agents in need of a truly luxury product in one of the Caribbean’s island gems.”