WOW Factor – ITTN Interviews Jeff Vasser from Visit New Jersey

ITTN’s Shane Cullen interviews Jeff Vasser, Executive Director of Visit New Jersey in the latest episode of the Coffee Break series.

Garden State’s WOW Factor

Find out what’s new in the Garden State and top tips for travelling the length of New Jersey. Discover more about the picturesque Cape May in the south of the state offering quaint bed and breakfasts, Victorian architecture, art & culture, stunning shores and activities such as sailing and whale watching. Home to more than 50 wineries and breweries, this is just over two hours from New York City.

From Coastlines to Casinos, New Jersey has it all

Travel north along the 130 miles of sandy coastline and for a livelier experience, head to the Atlantic City Boardwalk. This destination offers a multitude of casino resorts, top-class entertainment all with the ocean on the doorstep.

Shop and Save with Tax-Free Clothes & Footwear

Tax-free shopping on clothes and footwear offers an alluring proposition and with American Dream and its 3 million square foot retail, dining and entertainment space offering everything from shops, a ski slope, theme parks and an indoor water park, this is a must for tourists travelling through Newark.

Watch the episode

For More:

For more on New Jersey including media assets, suggested itineraries and more, check out https://visitnj.org/travel-agent-and-tour-groups-resources