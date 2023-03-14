Best Dressed at the 2024 ITTN Awards: Who Will Shine?

Get ready to dust off your tuxes and slip into those evening gowns, because the 2024 ITTN Irish Travel Trade Awards are just around the corner! Taking place on Friday, November 29th, at the stylish Clayton Hotel Burlington Road, Dublin, this year’s awards promise to be a night of glamour, excitement, and of course, some friendly competition – especially for the coveted Best Dressed Award.

Sponsored by Virgin Atlantic and Virgin Voyages, the event is known for its fun-filled atmosphere and high-octane energy, with everyone in attendance dressed to impress. Gentlemen will be turning heads in their finest suits and tuxedos, while the ladies will dazzle in stunning evening gowns that could light up the entire ballroom.

The Best Dressed Award has become a highlight of the evening, with past winners like Colleen Butler from Bookabed in 2023 and Olwen McKinney from Amadeus in 2022 setting the bar high. Who will follow in their fashionable footsteps this year?

Colleen Butler (Bookabed) – 2023 Winner Olwen McKinney (Amadeus) – 2022 Winner

Not only is this award a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the industry’s style icons, but it’s also a chance to relive some of the most glamorous moments from previous years. Take a look at some previous fashionistas below…

So, as you prepare for an unforgettable night at the 2024 ITTN Irish Travel Trade Awards, remember: the Best Dressed Award is up for grabs, and it could be yours! With a prize waiting for the winner, there’s no better reason to pull out all the stops and make sure you’re the best dressed in the room. Good luck, and may the most stylish attendee win!