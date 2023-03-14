fbpx
SEARCH
HomeTravel NewsBA to Drop Beijing Flights
Travel News

BA to Drop Beijing Flights

Emer Roche
By Emer Roche
Estimated Reading Time - Less than 1 min.

British Airways will cease flights to Beijing after the summer, citing the rising costs associated with being compelled to avoid Russian airspace.

The airline, along with others in Europe, continues to take longer routes to reach the Far East, resulting in higher expenses for fuel and increased crew duty times.

In contrast, other carriers, including those from China, are able to fly over Russian airspace, affording them a commercial advantage.

British Airways resumed its Beijing flights in 2023, though demand has remained ‘weak’, CFO Nicholas Cadbury informed investors last month.

The airline announced that flights to Beijing will be suspended until November 2025, with the situation to be reviewed.

Additionally, BA is reducing its daily flights to Hong Kong from two to one but will maintain its services to Shanghai.

Virgin Atlantic recently announced that it will discontinue its Shanghai flights in October for the same reason.

Emer Roche
Emer Roche
Emer has over 10 years experience working for Irish magazines, supplements, websites and creative agencies. She’s written features for U Magazine, Image Magazine and theheyday.ie, across a range of subjects such as women’s interest, travel, culture, news and interviews. She also has a portfolio of commercial writing for creative agencies, such as RTE.ie and Originate Creative. Emer is a Dublin native with part of her heart in Ardmore, County Waterford. She lives in Dublin 7 with her husband, two kids, dog and cat.
Previous article
ITTN’s Photographer of the Year Competition – July Winner

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie