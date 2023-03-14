Supplier Spotlight: Etihad Airways Updates

Fly Dublin-Abu Dhabi 10x Times Weekly! Etihad Airways have increased their Dublin-Abu Dhabi frequency up to 10x flights per week. The additional flights will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

See Flight Details Below:

These additional flights will improve connectivity to popular destinations such as Australia, Thailand, and Maldives for example. Flights are now available to book through your GDS.

Abu Dhabi As A Leisure Destination

An unforgettable Arabian adventure awaits you in Abu Dhabi. The buzzing capital of the UAE is one of the best stopover cities in the world. Not just because of the world-class hotels and stunning beaches but because there’s so much to see and do! If you’ve got an appetite for adventure, make sure to visit Yas Island, Abu Dhabi’s exhilarating playground for thrill-seekers. From the world’s fastest rollercoaster at Ferrari World to movie magic at Warner Bros, Yas Island offers unbeatable attractions and unmissable experiences for all ages. Cool off at Yas Waterworld or witness the world’s largest marine aquarium at SeaWorld. Don’t forget the Formula 1™ Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit. Remember to show your Etihad Airways boarding pass to get 15% off Yas Island theme park tickets for you and up to four guests!

Free Unlimited Data ‘Chat’ Wi-Fi For All Etihad Guest Members On All Etihad Airways Flights

Keep in touch with family and friends while you fly, work from your seat or surf on social media. Etihad’s Chat package lets you use popular messaging apps like WhatsApp, Messenger, or iMessage to stay in touch with family and friends as you fly. If you want to do more than chat, try their Surf package. You’ll get unlimited data to surf the web as you wish, whether it’s catching up with work or researching your next destination!

All Etihad Guest members receive access to a free Chat package for the duration of the flight. Etihad Guest Gold members will receive a 25% discount on retail packages. Or you can pay to use our onboard network with your choice of Wi-Fi package. Packages start at $2.99 and vary by the duration of your flight. The good news is that you get unlimited data for a flat fee. Encourage your customer to sign up now via https://www.etihadguest.com/ .

New Terminal At Zayed International Airport

Zayed International Airport is more than just a new terminal. It’s Etihad’s commitment to providing unparalleled travel experiences where seamless connectivity, remarkable hospitality and exceptional comfort converge to create unforgettable journeys. Every aspect of Zayed International Airport has been meticulously designed to enhance connectivity, minimise stress and maximise the joy of exploration, like interconnected biometric systems and self-service kiosks for a completely digitised journey. Positioned at the heart of the globe and with a focus on comfort, convenience and connectivity, Zayed International Airport is a premier destination for transit and connecting flights.

XNB Coach / Etihad Chauffeur

Getting around Abu Dhabi is super simple thanks to the Experience Abu Dhabi Shuttle Bus service. This hassle-free shuttle offers comfortable seating, air conditioning, wheelchair accessibility, and Wi-Fi access. The vibrant and colourful shuttle connects you to all the must-see sites of Abu Dhabi, including Yas Island, Saadiyat Island, and the city centre. The shuttle service is free for all Etihad guests. Simply hop on at any stop and enjoy your Abu Dhabi adventure!

If you’re travelling with Etihad Airways in Business, First, or The Residence, you can enjoy a luxury chauffeur service to or from Zayed International Airport and your hotel or home in UAE. Etihad Guest members may also be eligible for a complimentary chauffeur based on their Tier Status and chosen Custom Benefits.

Warner Bros. World™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi Soars To New Heights With Etihad Airways Partnership

The partnership between Warner Bros. World and Etihad Airways represents the largest collaboration for the theme park to date. As part of this captivating initiative, an Etihad Airways aircraft – Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner – has been creatively decorated with iconic Warner Bros. characters. The first-ever Warner Bros. World branded aircraft was unveiled to the public on July 25 at a spectacular launch event held at Warner Bros. World.

What’s more, all young guests aged up to 10 years old, flying on Etihad Airways’ longer flights will receive brand new Warner Bros. World Kids Packs that are being rolled out across the network this summer. Adding to the excitement, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi will also debut its exclusively branded, dedicated children’s lounge within the Etihad Airways Lounge at Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi. This whimsical lounge will transport travelers into the incredible universe of Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi, offering a one-of-a-kind experience that brings the wit of the park to the airport, making every journey as delightful as a visit to the theme park itself.