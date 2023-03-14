fbpx
SEARCH
HomeTravel NewsBA Named 'World's Best Family-Friendly Airline' at World Airline Awards
Travel News

BA Named ‘World’s Best Family-Friendly Airline’ at World Airline Awards

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
Estimated Reading Time - Less than 1 min.

British Airways has won the ‘World’s Best Family Friendly Airline’ award at Skytrax’s World Airline Awards 2024.

15/07/2013; Image shows a British Airways Airbus flying over the cliffs at Dover. Image was taken by Wing Commander Neil Frazer from the backseat of Red 10, one of the Red Arrows jets flown by Squadron Leader Mike Ling.

BA said: “This award recognises the lengths that our staff go to each and every day to ensure that families can travel as seamlessly and smoothly as possible and all the family benefits we offer, including dedicated check-in zones, generous baggage allowance, priority pre-boarding, as well as brand-new content onboard.”

Iberia won the award for Best Airline Staff Service in Europe at the prestigious awards.

More than 100 customer nationalities participated in the 2023/2024 survey, with 21.42 million eligible entries counted in the results.

Finnair was voted the Best Airline in Northern Europe at the awards – the 14th consecutive time that Finnair has received this recognition. 

Geoff Percival
Geoff Percival
Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
Previous article
First Time Camper – Sharon’s Visit to Kelair Campotel

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie