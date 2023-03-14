Ryanair Calls for ‘Urgent’ ATC Reform After Cancelling 60 Flights and Delaying 150 More

Ryanair has called for urgent air traffic control (ATC) reform in Europe, after it was forced to cancel 60 flights on Thursday and Friday due to ATC staff shortages and equipment failure.

The airline has apologised to its passengers for the excessive flight delays and cancellations.

This morning, 25% of Ryanair’s first wave departures (150 of 600 aircraft) were delayed due to ATC “staff shortages” and “equipment failure” in the ATC Maastricht centre. These repeated flight delays and cancellations due to ATC mismanagement are unacceptable, the airline said.

Ryanair’s Chief Operations Officer Neal McMahon said:

“ATC services in Europe this summer are at their worst levels ever. Ryanair and many other European airlines are having our schedules repeatedly delayed, flights cancelled, and passengers disrupted due to the mismanagement of European ATC. We call on Raul Medina, DG of Eurocontrol, to explain why Europe’s ATC centres are repeatedly short staffed and now claiming “equipment failures” at the Maastricht centre, which is affecting all European airlines. It is unacceptable that 1 in every 4 of Ryanair’s first wave departures today were delayed due of ATC staff shortages and equipment failures.

“Over the last 3 years, Europe’s ATC fees have risen by record levels, but staffing and service levels have continued to decline. We call on EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to take action to urgently reform Europe’s shambolic ATC services. Eurocontrol DG Raul Medina must now act to deliver an efficient and effective ATC service to Europe’s citizens. These repeated ATC delays and cancellations are unacceptable. We apologise to our passengers for these repeated ATC flight delays and flight cancellations, which are deeply regrettable but beyond Ryanair’s control.”