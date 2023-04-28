Austrian Airlines Ranked Europe’s Most Punctual Carrier

Austrian Airlines has been ranked the most punctual airline in Europe, based on research by travel and aviation data firm Cirium.

Austrian showed a hit rate of 88.62% in terms of flights arriving on-time, last month, according to Cirium.

The top five punctual European carriers in March list was balanced out by LOT Polish Airlines, Italy’s ITA Airways, Finnair and Iberia.

The number of cancelled flights within Europe rose 65% in March, compared to the previous month, Cirium said.

In March, 14,405 flights were cancelled in Europe. The number of cancellations rose in every global region in March, except North America, where they fell by 16% on a month-by-month basis.

On a global basis, the top five most punctual airlines last month were Brazilian carrier Azul, Japan’s ANA and Japan Airlines and South American airlines Avianca and LATAM.